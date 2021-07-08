-
Roger Sloan putts well in round one of the John Deere Classic
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Roger Sloan hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Sloan finished his round tied for 57th at 1 under; Camilo Villegas and Chez Reavie are tied for 1st at 7 under; Ryan Moore is in 3rd at 6 under; and Michael Gellerman, Luke List, Cameron Champ, and Kevin Tway are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 596-yard par-5 10th hole, Roger Sloan hit an approach shot from 106 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Roger Sloan to 1 under for the round.
On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Sloan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to 2 under for the round.
After a 295 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Sloan chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 3 under for the round.
Sloan hit his drive 371 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 561-yard par-5 second. This moved Sloan to 3 under for the round.
After a 246 yard drive on the 367-yard par-4 sixth, Sloan chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Sloan to 2 under for the round.
On the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Sloan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sloan to 1 under for the round.
