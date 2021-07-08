In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Rodrigo Lee hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 75th at 1 under; Chesson Hadley and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 1st at 8 under; Camilo Villegas, Hank Lebioda, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Ryan Moore is in 6th at 6 under.

Lee got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 1 over for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Lee chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 first, Lee's 85 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Lee's tee shot went 190 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 22 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Lee had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

After a 269 yard drive on the 433-yard par-4 fifth, Lee chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lee to even-par for the round.

At the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Lee hit a tee shot 213 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Lee's 131 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lee to 1 under for the round.