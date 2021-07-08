-
Robert Streb shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the John Deere Classic
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Robert Streb hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Streb finished his round tied for 31st at 2 under; Ryan Moore and Chez Reavie are tied for 1st at 6 under; Camilo Villegas, Luke List, Cameron Champ, and Kevin Tway are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Sung Kang, Lucas Glover, Harold Varner III, Sam Ryder, Alex Smalley, Nelson Ledesma, Cam Davis, Bronson Burgoon, and Michael Gellerman are tied for 7th at 4 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Streb had a 81 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.
At the 432-yard par-4 11th, Streb got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Streb to even for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Streb's 116 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 158-yard par-3 16th green, Streb suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Streb at 2 under for the round.
