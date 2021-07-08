Robby Shelton hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. Shelton finished his round tied for 61st at even par; Camilo Villegas and Chez Reavie are tied for 1st at 7 under; Ryan Moore is in 3rd at 6 under; and Kevin Tway, Cameron Champ, and Luke List are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the 596-yard par-5 10th, Shelton had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Shelton to 1 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Shelton's tee shot went 214 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 10 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Shelton chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 484-yard par-4 15th hole, Shelton had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Shelton to even for the round.

On the par-4 first, Shelton's 167 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Shelton had a 88 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Shelton to 2 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Shelton's tee shot went 205 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 30 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Shelton had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Shelton to even-par for the round.