Rob Oppenheim rebounds from poor front in first round of the John Deere Classic
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Rob Oppenheim hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Oppenheim finished his day tied for 52nd at 2 under; Chesson Hadley and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 1st at 8 under; Camilo Villegas, Hank Lebioda, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Ryan Moore is in 6th at 6 under.
On the 186-yard par-3 third, Rob Oppenheim's tee shot went 196 yards to the left intermediate rough, his second shot went 39 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
Oppenheim got a double bogey on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Oppenheim to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Oppenheim's 159 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oppenheim to 1 over for the round.
On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Oppenheim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oppenheim to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 484-yard par-4 15th hole, Oppenheim had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Oppenheim to 2 under for the round.
On the 158-yard par-3 16th, Oppenheim hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Oppenheim to 2 under for the round.
