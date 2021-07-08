-
Ricky Barnes shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the John Deere Classic
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Ricky Barnes hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. Barnes finished his day tied for 102nd at even par; Chesson Hadley and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 1st at 8 under; Camilo Villegas, Hank Lebioda, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Ryan Moore is in 6th at 6 under.
On the 186-yard par-3 third, Barnes's tee shot went 193 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Barnes had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Barnes to even for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Barnes's 127 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Barnes to 1 under for the round.
On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Barnes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Barnes to 2 under for the round.
On the 484-yard par-4 15th, Barnes had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barnes to 1 under for the round.
