Richy Werenski shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the John Deere Classic
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Richy Werenski hit 10 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Werenski finished his day tied for 29th at 3 under; Chesson Hadley and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 1st at 8 under; Camilo Villegas, Hank Lebioda, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Ryan Moore is in 6th at 6 under.
At the 561-yard par-5 second, Werenski got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Werenski to even-par for the round.
On the 186-yard par-3 third, Werenski's tee shot went 188 yards to the right rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Werenski's 85 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to even for the round.
On the 503-yard par-4 ninth hole, Werenski reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.
On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Werenski reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 2 under for the round.
On the 484-yard par-4 15th hole, Werenski reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 3 under for the round.
