Richard S. Johnson shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the John Deere Classic
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Richard S. Johnson hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Johnson finished his round tied for 102nd at 1 over; Camilo Villegas and Chez Reavie are tied for 1st at 7 under; Ryan Moore is in 3rd at 6 under; and Michael Gellerman, Cameron Champ, Luke List, and Kevin Tway are tied for 4th at 5 under.
At the 432-yard par-4 11th, Johnson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Johnson to 1 over for the round.
At the 215-yard par-3 12th, Johnson hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to even for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 476-yard par-4 18th hole, Johnson had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Johnson to 1 over for the round.
