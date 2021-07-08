Rhein Gibson hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Gibson finished his round tied for 32nd at 2 under; Camilo Villegas and Chez Reavie are tied for 1st at 7 under; Ryan Moore is in 3rd at 6 under; and Kevin Tway, Michael Gellerman, Luke List, and Cameron Champ are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the 395-yard par-4 first, Gibson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gibson to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Gibson had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gibson to 1 over for the round.

At the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Gibson hit a tee shot 219 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gibson to even for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Gibson's 135 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gibson to 1 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Gibson's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Gibson had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gibson to 1 under for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Gibson chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gibson to 2 under for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 16th, Gibson hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gibson to 3 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Gibson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Gibson to 2 under for the round.