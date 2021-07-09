In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Rafael Campos hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Campos finished his day tied for 135th at 3 over; Chesson Hadley and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 1st at 8 under; Camilo Villegas, Hank Lebioda, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Ryan Moore is in 6th at 6 under.

On the 158-yard par-3 16th, Campos hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Campos at 1 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Campos got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Campos to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Campos hit an approach shot from 134 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Campos to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 186-yard par-3 third green, Campos suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Campos at 2 over for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Campos reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Campos to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Campos hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 367-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Campos to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Campos's 128 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Campos to 1 over for the round.

Campos got a double bogey on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Campos to 3 over for the round.