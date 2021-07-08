-
Rafa Cabrera Bello shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the John Deere Classic
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Rafa Cabrera Bello hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Cabrera Bello finished his round tied for 47th at 1 under; Camilo Villegas and Chez Reavie are tied for 1st at 7 under; Ryan Moore is in 3rd at 6 under; and Kevin Tway, Alex Smalley, Cameron Champ, and Luke List are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 186-yard par-3 third, Cabrera Bello's his second shot went 33 yards to the fringe and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Cabrera Bello's 137 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to even-par for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Cabrera Bello reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 under for the round.
