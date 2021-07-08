-
Peter Malnati shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the John Deere Classic
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Peter Malnati hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Malnati finished his day tied for 119th at 1 over; Chesson Hadley and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 1st at 8 under; Camilo Villegas, Hank Lebioda, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Ryan Moore is in 6th at 6 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Malnati had a 74 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Malnati to even for the round.
On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Malnati's tee shot went 188 yards to the right rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
