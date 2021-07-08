-
Patton Kizzire shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the John Deere Classic
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Patton Kizzire hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Kizzire finished his day tied for 52nd at 2 under; Chesson Hadley and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 1st at 8 under; Camilo Villegas, Hank Lebioda, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Ryan Moore is in 6th at 6 under.
On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Kizzire reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Kizzire's 88 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.
On the 158-yard par-3 16th, Kizzire's tee shot went 168 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
After a 309 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Kizzire chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.
Kizzire hit his drive 372 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 561-yard par-5 second. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Kizzire had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kizzire to 3 under for the round.
At the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Kizzire got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.
