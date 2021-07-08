-
Patrick Rodgers shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the John Deere Classic
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Patrick Rodgers sinks short putt for eagle at John Deere
In the opening round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Patrick Rodgers makes a 7-foot eagle putt at the par-4 14th hole.
In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Patrick Rodgers hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Rodgers finished his day tied for 12th at 4 under; Chesson Hadley and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 1st at 8 under; Camilo Villegas, Hank Lebioda, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Ryan Moore is in 6th at 6 under.
Rodgers got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to 1 over for the round.
At the 361-yard par-4 14th, Rodgers had a 309-yard drive to the green. Leaving himself a 7-foot putt for eagle, which he converted. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Rodgers reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 2 under for the round.
Rodgers hit his drive 353 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 561-yard par-5 second. This moved Rodgers to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Rodgers's 66 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Rodgers had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rodgers to 4 under for the round.
On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Rodgers hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Rodgers at 3 under for the round.
At the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Rodgers reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Rodgers at 4 under for the round.
