-
-
Pat Perez shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the John Deere Classic
-
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 08, 2021
In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Pat Perez hit 11 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Perez finished his round tied for 13th at 3 under; Ryan Moore and Chez Reavie are tied for 1st at 6 under; Camilo Villegas, Luke List, Cameron Champ, Cam Davis, and Kevin Tway are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Sung Kang, Sam Ryder, Alex Smalley, Nelson Ledesma, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 8th at 4 under.
On the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Perez reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.
On the 433-yard par-4 fifth hole, Perez reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Perez's 127 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 3 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Perez hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 484-yard par-4 15th. This moved Perez to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 476-yard par-4 18th hole, Perez had a 171 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Perez to 3 under for the round.
-
-