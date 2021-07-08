In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Parker McLachlin hit 9 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. McLachlin finished his round tied for 114th at 5 over; Camilo Villegas and Chez Reavie are tied for 1st at 7 under; Ryan Moore is in 3rd at 6 under; and Kevin Tway, Luke List, Luke Kluver, and Cameron Champ are tied for 4th at 5 under.

At the par-5 first, McLachlin chipped in his fifth from 5 yards, carding a par. This kept McLachlin at even-par for the round.

McLachlin got a bogey on the 432-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McLachlin to 1 over for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 13th, McLachlin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McLachlin to 2 over for the round.

McLachlin got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McLachlin to 3 over for the round.

At the 561-yard par-5 second, McLachlin got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left McLachlin to 2 over for the round.

McLachlin tee shot went 174 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 36 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing McLachlin to 3 over for the round.

McLachlin hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 fifth. This moved McLachlin to 4 over for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, McLachlin chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McLachlin to 5 over for the round.