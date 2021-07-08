-
Nick Watney shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the John Deere Classic
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Nick Watney hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Watney finished his round tied for 46th at 1 under; Camilo Villegas and Chez Reavie are tied for 1st at 7 under; Ryan Moore is in 3rd at 6 under; and Kevin Tway, Cameron Champ, and Luke List are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Watney hit an approach shot from 98 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.
On the 454-yard par-4 fourth, Watney had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watney to even for the round.
At the 432-yard par-4 11th, Watney reached the green in 3 and sunk a 47-foot putt saving par. This put Watney at 1 under for the round.
On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Watney reached the green in 2 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 2 under for the round.
At the 476-yard par-4 18th, Watney got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.
