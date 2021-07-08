-
Nick Taylor putts well in round one of the John Deere Classic
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Nick Taylor sinks a 33-foot birdie on No. 18 in Round 1 at John Deere
In the opening round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Nick Taylor makes a 33-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
Nick Taylor hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Taylor finished his day tied for 12th at 4 under; Chesson Hadley and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 1st at 8 under; Camilo Villegas, Hank Lebioda, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Ryan Moore is in 6th at 6 under.
On the 361-yard par-4 14th Nick Taylor hit his tee shot 318 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Nick Taylor to 2 under for the round.
At the 476-yard par-4 18th, Taylor reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Taylor at 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Taylor had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 5 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Taylor's 126 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 6 under for the round.
On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Taylor's tee shot went 212 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 6 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 under for the round.
On the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Taylor to 4 under for the round.
