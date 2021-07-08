-
Nelson Ledesma shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the John Deere Classic
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
July 08, 2021
Nelson Ledesma hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. Ledesma finished his round tied for 74th at even par; Camilo Villegas and Chez Reavie are tied for 1st at 7 under; Ryan Moore is in 3rd at 6 under; and Michael Gellerman, Luke List, Luke Kluver, Cameron Champ, and Kevin Tway are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 432-yard par-4 11th, Ledesma had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ledesma to 1 over for the round.
On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Ledesma reached the green in 2 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Ledesma to even for the round.
After a 271 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Ledesma chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ledesma to 1 under for the round.
On the 476-yard par-4 18th hole, Ledesma reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ledesma to 2 under for the round.
After a 323 yard drive on the 395-yard par-4 first, Ledesma chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Ledesma to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Ledesma had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ledesma to 4 under for the round.
Ledesma got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ledesma to even-par for the round.
