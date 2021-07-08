-
Mito Pereira shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the John Deere Classic
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Mito Pereira hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Pereira finished his round tied for 47th at 1 under; Camilo Villegas and Chez Reavie are tied for 1st at 7 under; Ryan Moore is in 3rd at 6 under; and Michael Gellerman, Luke List, Luke Kluver, Cameron Champ, and Kevin Tway are tied for 4th at 5 under.
Pereira got a bogey on the 432-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pereira to 1 over for the round.
On the 361-yard par-4 14th Pereira hit his tee shot 322 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Pereira to even-par for the round.
On the 158-yard par-3 16th, Pereira hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Pereira to even for the round.
On the 395-yard par-4 first, Pereira had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pereira to 1 over for the round.
At the 186-yard par-3 third, Pereira hit a tee shot 197 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pereira to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Pereira's 154 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pereira to 1 under for the round.
