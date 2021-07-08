-
Michael Thompson shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the John Deere Classic
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Michael Thompson hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Thompson finished his round tied for 18th at 3 under; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Camilo Villegas and Ryan Moore are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Smalley, Cameron Champ, Luke List, and Kevin Tway are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 first hole, Thompson had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.
On the 561-yard par-5 second, Thompson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.
On the 186-yard par-3 third, Thompson's his second shot went 42 yards to the right rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Thompson's 136 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.
At the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Thompson reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Thompson at 2 under for the round.
On the 476-yard par-4 18th hole, Thompson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 3 under for the round.
