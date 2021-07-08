In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Michael Kim hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 129th at 2 over; Chesson Hadley and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 1st at 8 under; Camilo Villegas, Hank Lebioda, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Ryan Moore is in 6th at 6 under.

Kim got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 over for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Kim hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kim at 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Kim's 88 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.

On the 433-yard par-4 fifth, Kim had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Kim to 3 over for the round.

At the 367-yard par-4 sixth, Kim got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kim to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Kim had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 2 over for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 3 over for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 12th, Kim hit a tee shot 209 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 2 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 2 over for the round.