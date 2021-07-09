-
Michael Gligic shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the John Deere Classic
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Michael Gligic hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. Gligic finished his day tied for 102nd at even par; Chesson Hadley and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 1st at 8 under; Camilo Villegas, Hank Lebioda, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Ryan Moore is in 6th at 6 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 596-yard par-5 10th hole, Gligic hit an approach shot from 94 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 1 under for the round.
On the 484-yard par-4 15th, Gligic had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Gligic to even for the round.
On the 186-yard par-3 third, Gligic's his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Gligic had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gligic to even-par for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Gligic hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 fifth. This moved Gligic to 1 over for the round.
