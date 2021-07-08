-
-
Michael Gellerman shoots 5-under 66 in round one of the John Deere Classic
-
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 08, 2021
Michael Gellerman hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Gellerman finished his round tied for 4th at 5 under with Luke List, Luke Kluver, Cameron Champ, and Kevin Tway; Camilo Villegas and Chez Reavie are tied for 1st at 7 under; and Ryan Moore is in 3rd at 6 under.
Gellerman hit his drive 361 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 561-yard par-5 second. This moved Gellerman to 1 under for the round.
On the 433-yard par-4 fifth, Gellerman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gellerman to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Gellerman had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gellerman to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Gellerman missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Gellerman to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Gellerman's 135 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gellerman to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Gellerman had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gellerman to 3 under for the round.
On the 361-yard par-4 14th Gellerman hit his tee shot 334 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Gellerman to 4 under for the round.
On the 476-yard par-4 18th hole, Gellerman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gellerman to 5 under for the round.
-
-