6-over 77 by Michael Feagles in first round of the John Deere Classic
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Michael Feagles hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Feagles finished his day in 152nd at 6 over; Chesson Hadley and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 1st at 8 under; Camilo Villegas, Hank Lebioda, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Ryan Moore is in 6th at 6 under.
On the 186-yard par-3 third, Feagles's tee shot went 179 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 12 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
Feagles got a bogey on the 433-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Feagles to 3 over for the round.
At the 367-yard par-4 sixth, Feagles got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Feagles to 4 over for the round.
On the 432-yard par-4 11th, Feagles had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Feagles to 6 over for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Feagles's 118 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Feagles to 6 over for the round.
