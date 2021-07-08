-
-
Maverick McNealy shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the John Deere Classic
-
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 08, 2021
Maverick McNealy hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. McNealy finished his day tied for 102nd at even par; Chesson Hadley and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 1st at 8 under; Camilo Villegas, Hank Lebioda, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Ryan Moore is in 6th at 6 under.
On the 561-yard par-5 second hole, McNealy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 596-yard par-5 10th hole, McNealy hit an approach shot from 98 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.
On the 484-yard par-4 15th, McNealy had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving McNealy to even for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 17th, McNealy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McNealy to even-par for the round.
-
-