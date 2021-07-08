-
Matthew NeSmith putts well in round one of the John Deere Classic
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Matthew NeSmith hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. NeSmith finished his round tied for 32nd at 2 under; Camilo Villegas and Chez Reavie are tied for 1st at 7 under; Ryan Moore is in 3rd at 6 under; and Kevin Tway, Luke List, Luke Kluver, and Cameron Champ are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Matthew NeSmith had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matthew NeSmith to 1 under for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 17th, NeSmith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to native area on the par-5 second, NeSmith hit his 129 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved NeSmith to 3 under for the round.
On the 186-yard par-3 third, NeSmith's tee shot went 181 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
After a 296 yard drive on the 454-yard par-4 fourth, NeSmith chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, NeSmith's 137 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.
