In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Matt Every hit 7 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Every finished his round in 102nd at 8 over; Camilo Villegas and Chez Reavie are tied for 1st at 7 under; Ryan Moore is in 3rd at 6 under; and Kevin Tway, Alex Smalley, Cameron Champ, and Luke List are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On his second stroke on the 596-yard par-5 10th, Every went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Every to 1 over for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Every reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Every to even-par for the round.

Every got a double bogey on the 484-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Every to 2 over for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 16th, Every hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Every at 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Every's 142 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Every to 2 over for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Every reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 3 over for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Every's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 433-yard par-4 fifth, Every had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Every to 6 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Every had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Every to 7 over for the round.

Every got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Every to 8 over for the round.