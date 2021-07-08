-
Martin Trainer shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the John Deere Classic
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Martin Trainer rolls in 12-footer for birdie at John Deere
In the opening round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Martin Trainer makes a 12-foot birdie putt at the par-4 18th hole.
Martin Trainer hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Trainer finished his day tied for 75th at 1 under; Chesson Hadley and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 1st at 8 under; Camilo Villegas, Hank Lebioda, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Ryan Moore is in 6th at 6 under.
At the 158-yard par-3 16th, Trainer hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trainer to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 476-yard par-4 18th hole, Trainer had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Trainer to 2 under for the round.
Trainer hit his drive 373 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 561-yard par-5 second. This moved Trainer to 3 under for the round.
On the 433-yard par-4 fifth, Trainer had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Trainer to 2 under for the round.
At the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Trainer got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Trainer to even for the round.
On the 503-yard par-4 ninth hole, Trainer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trainer to 1 under for the round.
