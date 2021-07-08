-
Martin Laird putts well in round one of the John Deere Classic
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Martin Laird hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Laird finished his day tied for 29th at 3 under; Chesson Hadley and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 1st at 8 under; Camilo Villegas, Hank Lebioda, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Ryan Moore is in 6th at 6 under.
On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Martin Laird reached the green in 2 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Martin Laird to 1 under for the round.
On the 158-yard par-3 16th, Laird's tee shot went 166 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Laird reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to even for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Laird's 93 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 433-yard par-4 fifth hole, Laird had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Laird to 2 under for the round.
On the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Laird reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to 3 under for the round.
