Mark Wilson shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the John Deere Classic
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Mark Wilson hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Wilson finished his round tied for 15th at 3 under; Camilo Villegas and Chez Reavie are tied for 1st at 7 under; Ryan Moore is in 3rd at 6 under; and Michael Gellerman, Luke List, Cameron Champ, and Kevin Tway are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 432-yard par-4 11th hole, Wilson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wilson to 1 under for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Wilson got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Wilson to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Wilson's 176 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wilson to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 first hole, Wilson had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wilson to 2 under for the round.
At the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Wilson hit a tee shot 216 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wilson to 4 under for the round.
At the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Wilson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wilson to 3 under for the round.
