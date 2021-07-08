-
Mark Hubbard shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the John Deere Classic
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Mark Hubbard hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hubbard finished his day tied for 29th at 3 under; Chesson Hadley and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 1st at 8 under; Camilo Villegas, Hank Lebioda, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Ryan Moore is in 6th at 6 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 first hole, Hubbard had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.
On the 561-yard par-5 second, Hubbard had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.
On the 361-yard par-4 14th Hubbard hit his tee shot 324 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Hubbard to 4 under for the round.
After a 184 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Hubbard chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 3 under for the round.
