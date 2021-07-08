-
-
Mark Anderson putts well in round one of the John Deere Classic
-
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 08, 2021
Mark Anderson hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Anderson finished his round tied for 47th at 1 under; Camilo Villegas and Chez Reavie are tied for 1st at 7 under; Ryan Moore is in 3rd at 6 under; and Michael Gellerman, Luke List, Luke Kluver, Cameron Champ, and Kevin Tway are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Mark Anderson's his second shot went 6 yards to the right rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 361-yard par-4 14th Anderson hit his tee shot 308 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Anderson to even for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Anderson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Anderson to 1 under for the round.
On the 476-yard par-4 18th hole, Anderson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Anderson to 2 under for the round.
-
-