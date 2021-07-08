-
Luke List putts well in round one of the John Deere Classic
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Luke List hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. List finished his round tied for 2nd at 5 under with Ryan Moore, Camilo Villegas, Sung Kang, and Cam Davis; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 6 under; and Cameron Champ, Sam Ryder, Andres Romero, Bronson Burgoon, and Kevin Tway are tied for 7th at 4 under.
Luke List hit his drive 353 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 561-yard par-5 second. This moved Luke List to 1 under for the round.
On the 186-yard par-3 third, List's tee shot went 178 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 29 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, List had a 73 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved List to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, List's 181 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved List to 3 under for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 17th, List had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved List to 6 under for the round.
At the 476-yard par-4 18th, List's his second shot went 163 yards to the intermediate rough, his third shot was a drop, and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he one putted for bogey. This moved him to 5 under for the round.
