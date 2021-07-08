In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Luke Kluver hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kluver finished his round tied for 32nd at 2 under; Camilo Villegas and Chez Reavie are tied for 1st at 7 under; Ryan Moore is in 3rd at 6 under; and Michael Gellerman, Luke List, Cameron Champ, and Kevin Tway are tied for 4th at 5 under.

At the 215-yard par-3 12th, Luke Kluver hit a tee shot 205 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Luke Kluver to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Kluver's 96 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kluver to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Kluver hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 361-yard par-4 14th. This moved Kluver to 1 under for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 15th hole, Kluver reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kluver to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Kluver hit an approach shot from 81 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kluver to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Kluver had a 77 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kluver to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Kluver's 125 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kluver to 5 under for the round.

Kluver got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kluver to 4 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Kluver had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Kluver to 2 under for the round.