Luke Gannon shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the John Deere Classic
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Luke Gannon hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Gannon finished his day tied for 75th at 1 under; Chesson Hadley and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 1st at 8 under; Camilo Villegas, Hank Lebioda, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Ryan Moore is in 6th at 6 under.
Gannon hit his drive 360 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 561-yard par-5 second. This moved Gannon to 1 under for the round.
Gannon got a bogey on the 433-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gannon to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Gannon's 161 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gannon to 1 under for the round.
On the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Gannon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gannon to even for the round.
On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Gannon reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gannon to 1 under for the round.
After a 319 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Gannon chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gannon to 2 under for the round.
Gannon got a bogey on the 476-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gannon to 1 under for the round.
