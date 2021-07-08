-
Lucas Glover shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the John Deere Classic
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Lucas Glover hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Glover finished his round tied for 15th at 3 under; Camilo Villegas and Chez Reavie are tied for 1st at 7 under; Ryan Moore is in 3rd at 6 under; and Kevin Tway, Alex Smalley, Cameron Champ, and Luke List are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 361-yard par-4 14th Glover hit his tee shot 322 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.
Glover missed the green on his first shot on the 158-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved Glover to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Glover's 102 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 3 under for the round.
At the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Glover hit a tee shot 218 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 503-yard par-4 ninth hole, Glover had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Glover to 3 under for the round.
