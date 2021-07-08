In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Kyle Stanley hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Stanley finished his day tied for 29th at 3 under; Chesson Hadley and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 1st at 8 under; Camilo Villegas, Hank Lebioda, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Ryan Moore is in 6th at 6 under.

On the par-5 10th, Stanley's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stanley to 1 under for the round.

Stanley got a bogey on the 432-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stanley to even-par for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Stanley hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Stanley to even for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Stanley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stanley to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 first hole, Stanley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Stanley to 3 under for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Stanley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stanley to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Stanley's 124 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stanley to 5 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Stanley's tee shot went 221 yards to the right rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

At the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Stanley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stanley to 3 under for the round.