In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Kris Ventura hit 5 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Ventura finished his round tied for 123rd at 5 over; Camilo Villegas and Chez Reavie are tied for 1st at 7 under; Ryan Moore is in 3rd at 6 under; and Michael Gellerman, Cameron Champ, Luke List, and Kevin Tway are tied for 4th at 5 under.

Ventura got a double bogey on the 395-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Ventura to 2 over for the round.

After a 363 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 second, Ventura chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ventura to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Ventura's 112 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ventura to even-par for the round.

On the 433-yard par-4 fifth, Ventura had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ventura to 1 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Ventura's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Ventura got a double bogey on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Ventura to 4 over for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 10th, Ventura got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Ventura to 5 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Ventura hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 432-yard par-4 11th. This moved Ventura to 6 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Ventura chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Ventura to 5 over for the round.