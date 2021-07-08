-
Kramer Hickok shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the John Deere Classic
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Kramer Hickok hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hickok finished his day tied for 75th at 1 under; Chesson Hadley and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 1st at 8 under; Camilo Villegas, Hank Lebioda, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Ryan Moore is in 6th at 6 under.
On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Hickok reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.
Hickok got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to even-par for the round.
On the 561-yard par-5 second, Hickok had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.
On the 186-yard par-3 third, Hickok's tee shot went 190 yards to the right rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hickok chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.
