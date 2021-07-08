-
Kevin Tway shoots 5-under 66 in round one of the John Deere Classic
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Kevin Tway hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Tway finished his round tied for 3rd at 5 under with Camilo Villegas, Luke List, and Cameron Champ; Ryan Moore and Chez Reavie are tied for 1st at 6 under; and Sung Kang, Lucas Glover, Harold Varner III, Sam Ryder, Alex Smalley, Nelson Ledesma, Cam Davis, Bronson Burgoon, and Michael Gellerman are tied for 7th at 4 under.
Tway hit his drive 367 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 561-yard par-5 second. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.
Tway got a bogey on the 367-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Tway's 129 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Tway had a 83 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tway to 2 under for the round.
At the 361-yard par-4 14th, Tway had a 310-yard drive to the green. Leaving himself a 10-foot putt for eagle, which he converted. This moved Tway to 4 under for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Tway had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tway to 5 under for the round.
