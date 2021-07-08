-
-
Kevin Streelman shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the John Deere Classic
-
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 08, 2021
Kevin Streelman hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Streelman finished his round tied for 64th at 1 over; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 6 under; Ryan Moore, Camilo Villegas, Luke List, Sung Kang, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Champ, Sam Ryder, Andres Romero, Bronson Burgoon, and Kevin Tway are tied for 7th at 4 under.
On the 596-yard par-5 10th, Streelman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Streelman to 1 over for the round.
On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Streelman's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 158-yard par-3 16th, Streelman missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Streelman to 2 over for the round.
Streelman hit his drive 365 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 561-yard par-5 second. This moved Streelman to 1 over for the round.
At the 454-yard par-4 fourth, Streelman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Streelman to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 433-yard par-4 fifth hole, Streelman had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streelman to 1 over for the round.
-
-