Kevin Stadler shoots 4-over 75 in round one of the John Deere Classic
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Kevin Stadler hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Stadler finished his day tied for 145th at 4 over; Chesson Hadley and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 1st at 8 under; Camilo Villegas, Hank Lebioda, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Ryan Moore is in 6th at 6 under.
After a 317 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Stadler chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stadler to 2 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 158-yard par-3 16th, Stadler missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Stadler to 2 over for the round.
Stadler hit his drive 354 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 561-yard par-5 second. This moved Stadler to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 186-yard par-3 third green, Stadler suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Stadler at 2 over for the round.
On the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Stadler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stadler to 3 over for the round.
Stadler got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stadler to 4 over for the round.
