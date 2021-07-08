  • Kevin Na shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the John Deere Classic

  • In the opening round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Kevin Na nails a 52-foot birdie shot off the slope at the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Kevin Na chip in for birdie at John Deere

