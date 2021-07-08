Kevin Na hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Na finished his day tied for 12th at 4 under; Chesson Hadley and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 1st at 8 under; Camilo Villegas, Hank Lebioda, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Ryan Moore is in 6th at 6 under.

On the 561-yard par-5 second, Na reached the green in 2 and sunk a 50-foot putt for eagle. This put Na at 2 under for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Na's tee shot went 191 yards to the right rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Na had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Na to 2 under for the round.

On the 433-yard par-4 fifth, Na had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Na to 1 under for the round.

Na got a bogey on the 367-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Na to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Na missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Na to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Na's 160 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Na to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 596-yard par-5 10th hole, Na hit an approach shot from 86 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Na to 2 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th Na hit his tee shot 329 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Na to 3 under for the round.

Na missed the green on his first shot on the 158-yard par-3 16th but had a chip in from 17 yards for birdie. This moved Na to 4 under for the round.