Keith Mitchell shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the John Deere Classic
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Keith Mitchell hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Mitchell finished his round tied for 17th at 3 under; Camilo Villegas, Ryan Moore, and Chez Reavie are tied for 1st at 6 under; Luke List, Cameron Champ, and Kevin Tway are tied for 4th at 5 under; and Sam Ryder, Luke Kluver, Alex Smalley, Nelson Ledesma, Harold Varner III, Sung Kang, Lucas Glover, Cam Davis, Bronson Burgoon, and Michael Gellerman are tied for 7th at 4 under.
On the 596-yard par-5 10th, Mitchell had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 432-yard par-4 11th hole, Mitchell had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.
On the 361-yard par-4 14th Mitchell hit his tee shot 314 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Mitchell to 3 under for the round.
At the 484-yard par-4 15th, Mitchell got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Mitchell's 126 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 3 under for the round.
