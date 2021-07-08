K.J. Choi hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Choi finished his day tied for 52nd at 2 under; Chesson Hadley and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 1st at 8 under; Camilo Villegas, Hank Lebioda, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Ryan Moore is in 6th at 6 under.

At the 432-yard par-4 11th, Choi got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Choi to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Choi had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Choi to even for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Choi's 186 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Choi to 1 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Choi reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 under for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Choi reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Choi to 2 under for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Choi's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 433-yard par-4 fifth hole, Choi chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Choi to 2 under for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Choi chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Choi to 2 under for the round.