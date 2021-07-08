-
Josh Teater shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the John Deere Classic
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Josh Teater hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Teater finished his day tied for 135th at 3 over; Chesson Hadley and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 1st at 8 under; Camilo Villegas, Hank Lebioda, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Ryan Moore is in 6th at 6 under.
On the 561-yard par-5 second, Teater had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Teater to 1 under for the round.
Teater got a bogey on the 433-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Teater to even-par for the round.
On the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Teater had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Teater to 1 over for the round.
On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Teater's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
Teater got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Teater to 3 over for the round.
