Joseph Bramlett shoots 4-over 75 in round one of the John Deere Classic
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Joseph Bramlett hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Bramlett finished his round tied for 130th at 4 over; Camilo Villegas and Chez Reavie are tied for 1st at 7 under; Ryan Moore is in 3rd at 6 under; and Michael Gellerman, Luke List, Cameron Champ, and Kevin Tway are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 186-yard par-3 third, Bramlett's tee shot went 180 yards to the right rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Bramlett got a bogey on the 367-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bramlett to 2 over for the round.
On the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Bramlett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bramlett to 3 over for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 10th, Bramlett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bramlett to 2 over for the round.
At the 361-yard par-4 14th, Bramlett's his second shot went 93 yards to the primary rough, his third shot was a drop, and his approach went 39 yards to the green where he one putted for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the 158-yard par-3 16th, Bramlett's tee shot went 165 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
