-
-
Jonathan Byrd putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 first round in the John Deere Classic
-
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 08, 2021
In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Jonathan Byrd hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Byrd finished his round tied for 64th at 1 over; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 6 under; Ryan Moore, Camilo Villegas, Luke List, Sung Kang, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Champ, Sam Ryder, Andres Romero, Bronson Burgoon, and Kevin Tway are tied for 7th at 4 under.
On the par-5 second, Jonathan Byrd's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jonathan Byrd to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Byrd's 152 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Byrd to 1 under for the round.
Byrd got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Byrd to even-par for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Byrd hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 484-yard par-4 15th. This moved Byrd to 1 over for the round.
-
-