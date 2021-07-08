-
Jonas Blixt shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the John Deere Classic
-
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Jonas Blixt hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Blixt finished his round tied for 33rd at 2 under; Camilo Villegas and Chez Reavie are tied for 1st at 7 under; Ryan Moore is in 3rd at 6 under; and Kevin Tway, Alex Smalley, Cameron Champ, and Luke List are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Blixt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blixt to 2 under for the round.
Blixt got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Blixt to 1 under for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Blixt had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Blixt to 2 under for the round.
Blixt hit his drive 359 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 561-yard par-5 second. This moved Blixt to 3 under for the round.
On the 186-yard par-3 third, Blixt's tee shot went 186 yards to the right rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
At the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Blixt hit a tee shot 214 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blixt to 3 under for the round.
On the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Blixt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blixt to 2 under for the round.
